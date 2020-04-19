$15.15 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $15.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $12.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $64.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $68.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.60 million, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

OIIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

OIIM stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.73.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

