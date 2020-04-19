Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Nucor (NYSE:NUE) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nucor earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NYSE:NUE opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

