National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,100 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,960.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in National Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 108,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKSH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

