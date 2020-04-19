Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,330,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

