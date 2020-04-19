3,220 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3,220 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC
3,220 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC
Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 5,833 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co
Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 5,833 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of CVS Health Corp
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of CVS Health Corp
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC
Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,191 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,191 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC
VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report