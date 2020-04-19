3,220 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

