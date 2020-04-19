Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 5,833 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 536.36 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

