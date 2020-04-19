Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.