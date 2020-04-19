Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.