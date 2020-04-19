Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,191 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.