VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,347,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,977,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

