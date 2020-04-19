Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,457 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,305,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

