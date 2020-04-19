Allred Capital Management LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $3,856,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

