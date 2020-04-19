Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.