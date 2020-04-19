Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 152.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112,000.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 187,212.5% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 44,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,501 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,723. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.07. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

