Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 197,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.50 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

