Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,449,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

