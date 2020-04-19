Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

