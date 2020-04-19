Allred Capital Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.82.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 121.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

