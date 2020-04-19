Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

