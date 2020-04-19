Allred Capital Management LLC Has $175,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

