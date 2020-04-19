Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 157.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

NYSE BDX opened at $261.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.