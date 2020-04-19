Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 260.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $139.36 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average of $148.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

