Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 33,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $331.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.62 and a 200-day moving average of $309.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

