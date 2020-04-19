Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $255,108. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORI. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Republic International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

