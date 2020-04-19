Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 245.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

EQIX opened at $694.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $440.72 and a 1 year high of $696.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

