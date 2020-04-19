DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $3,291,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 186.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

