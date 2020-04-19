DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after buying an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,157,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,214 shares of company stock worth $10,866,954. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

