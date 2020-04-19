DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,329 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

PH stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

