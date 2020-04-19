DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

