DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,336 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

