DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,691 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

NYSE:FDX opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.