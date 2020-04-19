DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 76,542 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 297.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 76,542 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after purchasing an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

