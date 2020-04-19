DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after acquiring an additional 141,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.