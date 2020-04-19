DNB Asset Management AS Sells 9,761 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Capital World Investors grew its position in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

