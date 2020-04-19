DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $101.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

