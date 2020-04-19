DNB Asset Management AS Sells 21,315 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

