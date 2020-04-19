Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 675,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

