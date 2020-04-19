Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,903 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at $658,270.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $166.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADS. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

