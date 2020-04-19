Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 124,390 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.93% of Perficient worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Perficient by 19.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,377 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Perficient stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

