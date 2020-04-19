Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes $8.39 Million Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AZZ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in AZZ by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $27.36 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $682.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti dropped their target price on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.