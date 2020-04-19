Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439,268 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of WEX worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in WEX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WEX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in WEX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,122,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.06.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

