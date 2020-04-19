Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,942 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.82% of Covanta worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Covanta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 127,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 259,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 212,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Covanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NYSE:CVA opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.53 million, a P/E ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 1.49. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

