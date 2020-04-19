Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

