Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

PLNT opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

