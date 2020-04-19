Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 242,821 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 242,821 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.08% of Meritor worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

