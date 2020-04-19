Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.79% of 2U worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 12.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,648,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 187,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,968,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.