Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,896 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 389,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 176,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,645,000 after buying an additional 135,962 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.60. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

