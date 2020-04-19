Empirical Finance LLC Invests $227,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

