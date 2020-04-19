Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,950,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,363,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.