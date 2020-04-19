Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 135,322 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Cardlytics worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $46.44 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and sold 324,856 shares valued at $22,606,705. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.